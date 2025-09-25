Take advantage of our ODel, UI urges admission seekers

The University of Ibadan (UI) has urged candidates seeking university education to take advantage of the institution’s Open Distance eLearning (ODel), particularly for the next academic year.

The institution noted that it has opened a special screening/verification exercise for all Post UTME candidates who have switched their mode of study to the UI Open Distance eLearning Centre.

A statement by Director of UI DLC, Prof. Babatunde Omobowale, described the step as a significant opportunity for qualified candidates across the nation who may not have been able to gained admission through JAMB or pursue traditional on-campus studies at a prestigious institution like the University of Ibadan.

He said: “Candidates are required to update their records, following the update, candidates can either select the option of online verification on their portal or report to the Admissions Office at the UIDLC Administrative Building Complex, located at the University of Ibadan Extension along Sasa-Ajibode Road, for their verification. The interactive sessions begin immediately.

“If you are a qualified candidate but have not yet applied, you can still seize this opportunity.

The UI-ODeL mode provides a flexible, technology-enabled blended learning experience.

“The learning experience includes interactive course guides, real-time virtual lectures on Mobile Class and enhanced physical interactive sessions for revision with the same faculty lecturers and dedicated E-Tutors, offering a robust academic environment that fits various lifestyles, particularly young entrepreneurs and workers.

“Such candidates must have a minimum of five relevant O’ Level credits in one sitting or six in two sittings.”

Omobowale stated that new and incoming students are required to attend an orientation exercise on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the CBT Complex, UIDLC so as to understand the university’s academic policies, accessing campus resources, and learning about available student support services.

“It is also an excellent chance to connect with faculty and fellow students, ensuring a smooth start to your academic journey. This special admission window is only open for a limited time and will close at midnight on Friday, October 10, 2025.”

