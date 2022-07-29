Take active part in politics, NACOMYO charges Muslims

THE National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Lagos State chapter, has implored Muslims to take active interest in politics in order to sanitise the political space in the country.

The organisation gave the charge during its ‘Muslim Youth Assembly’ held at Islamiyya Central Mosque, Lagos Island, last weekend.

The state chairman of NACOMYO, Alhaji Isiaka Salami, urged Muslims to take more than a passing interest in political activities, saying they could not continue to be apathetical to politics because of the perception that it is a dirty game.

“We cannot reform the political space by proxy. We have got to step in to ensure that the process is reformed. It would continue to be dirty for as long as clean people don’t get involved,” Salami said.

He implored Muslims who have not obtained their voter’s cards to make necessary sacrifice to obtain the document before the expiration of the deadline.

Delivering a lecture entitled ‘Muslims, Politics and Intricacies in the South-West’, Ustadh Murtadha Mogaji, charged Muslims to obtain their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) and ensure they cast their votes in the 2023 elections for candidates that would advance the cause of the country and Islam.

He also challenged Muslim political officeholders to exhibit God-consciousness in their service and conduct.

Lamenting what we called the precarious situation of Islam in the South-West, Mogaji said Muslims in the region had been used against one another.

He cited the clash between former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola and his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, which has resulted in Muslims losing out in the power game in the state.

Mogaji charged Muslim opinion leaders to put the interest of the religion above personal interests in their relationships with political leaders.

He urged them to look beyond material things and “crumbs” such as hajj slots.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

