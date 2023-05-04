TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s leading non-interest banking services provider, on Wednesday, announced Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) and Saratu Daso as brand ambassadors in furtherance of its marketing strategies to popularise its techno-powered innovative products and services in the grassroots and deepen financial inclusion in the country.

Speaking during the occasion of the unveiling of the brand ambassadors at the bank’s headquarters in Abuja, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Hamid Joda, who also listed Uzee Usman, Aisha Falke (Northern Hibiscus) and Hauwa Jalilah as brand influencers of the non-interest lender, said the emergence of the ambassadors and influencers followed a rigorous selection process by a brand expert team constituted by the management for the purpose.

Joda explained that the initiative was based on the customer-oriented business philosophy of TAJBank and aimed at leveraging the Brand Ambassadors and Influencers’ selfless services and commitment to poverty alleviation at the grassroots to take the TAJBank customer-focused services story to millions of under-served and unbanked people across the nooks and crannies of the country.

He said: “Today’s event is epochal in our efforts to tell Nigerians and the global community that TAJBank is determined to serve them better and bringing joy to as many as are ready to bank with us. As you can see, these Brand Ambassadors and Influencers have carved a niche for themselves as highly responsible players in the movie industry over the years.

“By their actions, they are people-oriented and socially responsible, especially through their financial and other support to the needy in society. This aligns with the corporate philosophy of TAJBank, which is to care for the needy through interest-free innovative products and services. So, as our partners in the brand and marketing drive for TAJBank, we are optimistic that millions of customers, who are ‘our only interest’ will immeasurably benefit from this partnership,” Joda assured.

In his remarks, one of the Brand Ambassadors, Osita Iheme, said he was very proud to join TAJBank in its “commitment to poverty alleviation in the country, particularly at a time more and more Nigerians are being pushed into a poverty trap. I am taking the TAJBank brand anywhere I go from now and tell the people that TAJBank is the bank to bank with because it cares for all.”

Also, Aisha Falke, who is one of the newly announced three influencers of the non-interest lender, told journalists at the sidelines of the event that “I am so proud to have emerged as one of TAJBank’s Influencers today. Let me assure the management that I will do my best to take the bank’s mantra, which is ‘our only interest is you, the customer’ to my followers and admirers both locally and internationally.

“TAJBank is a futuristic and innovative non-interest that can stand by its customers through thick and thin and offer them the best services at no interest charged. The bank’s message is clear – innovative service at no pain – and I am ready to take this everywhere I go,” she added.

