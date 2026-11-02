Taiwo Omotunde, 21 band members escape armed robbery attack along Ilesa-Ife road

Veteran juju musician and bandleader, Evangelist Taiwo Omotunde, and 21 members of his band, Eternal Beats, have escaped an armed robbery attack along the Ilesa-Ife road in Osun State, with their vehicle, cash, phones, laptops and other valuables reportedly stolen.

The musician, who is the Oyo State Governor of the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and Deputy Chairman of PMAN South-West Zone, disclosed the incident in a security alert issued after the attack on Friday night, saying that although the gang dispossessed them of their belongings, all members of the band survived the encounter.

The band was reportedly returning from a musical performance when the armed assailants struck, leaving the travelling party traumatised and the driver injured.

Omotunde, who expressed gratitude for the survival of the band members, said the incident had also exposed him to the risk of impersonation and financial fraud following the theft of his communication devices and other personal belongings.

“Taiwo Omotunde and band members escaped from the hands of armed robbers/kidnappers along Ilesa-Ife on Friday night. My car, money, phones, laptops and valuables stolen. Driver injured. But all alive,” he stated.

He subsequently warned members of the public, friends, colleagues and associates to disregard any messages or calls requesting financial assistance purportedly from him through his stolen phone numbers, WhatsApp accounts, email addresses, Facebook and other communication channels.

According to him, such communications should not be entertained, as they could be attempts by the attackers or other persons to exploit the stolen devices and impersonate him.

The musician also confirmed that he and all 21 members of his band were safe, despite the frightening experience.

“The attack has again drawn attention to the security risks confronting travelling musicians and other entertainment practitioners, particularly those returning from late-night engagements on highways.

“Beyond the loss of property, such incidents expose artistes, their crew members and drivers to potentially fatal dangers, with implications for the movement of entertainment professionals across the country,” he added.

Omotunde, a respected juju musician and Chief Executive Officer of Eternal Beats Band, has remained active in the music industry and musicians’ leadership.

He also emerged as the Oyo State Governor of PMAN and Deputy Chairman of PMAN South-West Zone following the election of a new regional executive council in August 2026.

His emergence as Deputy Chairman places him among the musicians’ representatives expected to advance the welfare, unity and professional interests of practitioners across the South-West.

The incident, however, has brought his personal safety and that of his band members into sharp focus, with the musician appealing for vigilance against fraudulent requests made in his name.