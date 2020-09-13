Taiwo laments state of the nation, calls for prayer

The Bishop of Oke-Osun Diocese, Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Foluso Taiwo, has expressed worry over the state of the nation, noting the challenge facing the country is an indication that it is under a siege.

Taiwo stated this during his Bishop’s Charge, with the theme, ‘God of Great Transformation’, at the first session of the Tenth Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), at Gbongan, Osun State.

He, however, charged believers and Christians at large to take it upon themselves to intercede for a positive turnaround as well as advocating faithful stewardship in governance.

He lamented that social insecurity and political instability are the major problems of the country, adding that, “it has been rightly said that one of the most exerting duties of a functioning and responsible government is to ensure the security of lives and properties of the citizens, if the truth must be told, without fear of persecution, the government has failed in this regard, the situation becomes more disheartening when we notice that our government officials appear undisturbed by the rising wave of insecurity,” he said.

“Political instability in Nigeria is undeniably fuelled by tribalism and nepotism. There is political instability in the country, and in a way had affected the growth of the country and that of its citizens. This trouble can only be averted if the leadership of the nation and specifically the president assumes and play his role as the real father of the nation by being fair, just, and open to all and sundry,” he added.

