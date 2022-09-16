Tadawus assumes office as chairman Adamawa APC chapter, as Bilal resigns

There is change in leadership at the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress. Honourable Samaila Tadawus has assumed office as acting chairman following the resignation of former party chairman, Ibrahim Bilal.

Bilal had in a letter dated September 13, 2022 and addressed to the national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, through the North East national vice chairman, informed the national secretariat of the party of his decision to step down from his position.

The letter read in part: “I write to inform you that I am resigning from my elected position as the Adamawa state chairman of our great Party (APC) immediately.

“While the constitution of APC requires me to occupy the office until 2026, I will be grateful if I could cease from becoming the state chairman immediately.

“I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this sudden news may cause. Grateful, for the fantastic opportunities you have offered me to serve this great party in Adamawa State. I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership.”

Ahead of next general elections, Bilal assured the party faithful in the North East state of his commitment to the ideals of the party.

Checks revealed that the national vice chairman, North-east, Mr. Salihu Mustapha, in a similar letter addressed to the APC national chairman dated September 13th said Bilal resigned his position following meetings and consultations across all levels of the party in the state.





According to him, “Sequel to the various consultations and meetings cutting across different levels of the party, I write to inform you that the chairman Adamawa state APC chapter, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, has tendered his immediate resignation.

“By virtue of his resignation, Samaila Tadawus (the deputy chairman) has assumed office as the acting chairman pending ratification by the National Working Committee (SWC) of the party.”

The Adamawa State publicity secretary, Honourable Mohammed Abdullahi, flanked by other state executive members said the state working committee has accepted the resignation of Bilal.

Abdullahi said while Bilal resigned from the party on personal grounds, he remained a loyal, dedicated and committed stakeholder of the party and would take up a national assignment that’s in the best interest of the party and the state.

“The SWC has substantially accepted his explanation which is hinged on expediency of time and the need to meet datelines.”

Abdulahi said the SWC appreciated the various roles played by the former chairman and all the stakeholders in building and promoting the party in the state.

The party spokesperson said with this development, the APC in Adamawa state remained a united family that is desirous of ensuring victory for all its candidates in the forthcoming general election under the leadership of the acting chairman, Tadawus.