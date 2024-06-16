CHRISTIAN Conscience group has pleaded with the government at all levels in Nigeria to take pragmatic steps to stem the rising cost of food in the country.

The publicity secretary of the group, Mr Tunji Oguntuase, said in a statement that the non-denominational group made the plea after its monthly meeting in a communique signed by its chairman Dr (Mrs) Yetunde Akinluyi, and General Secretary, Reverend (Dr) Kolawole Verrals.

The group urged governments at all levels in Nigeria to make food availability a priority over any other thing.

It identified insecurity and banditry as some of the major challenges confronting farmers in the country. There is also the challenge of paucity of funds for farmers.

The press statement reads, “Farmers in some parts of the country are being forced by bandits to pay ransom before they can access their farms. “Many have also lost their lives and properties to the terrorists. For this reason, hundreds of Nigerian farmers have deserted their farmlands to seek refuge elsewhere.

“This has led to the unavailability of an incessant increase in the prices of food items across value chains and brought untold hardships to the people. Security is the primary responsibility of the government at all levels and this must be guaranteed by all means possible.”

The group counseled further, “To avoid food insecurity, curtail increasing cost of food items, and prevent hunger in the months ahead. Government at all levels must ensure that insecurity, banditry, and hindrance to food transportation are tamed now to allow farmers to have access to their produce buyers and farmlands during and beyond the rainy season.

Oguntuase in the release noted that the Southwest governors met recently to chart a common cause and work together through their relevant ministries and agencies on agriculture and food processing to ensure food security, improved social infrastructure, and security of lives and properties of the citizens.

Christian Conscience also felicitates the Muslim faithful even as they prepare for the Eid al-Adha celebrations. “The Christian Conscience felicitates Muslim Faithful across the Country and urges them to Pray ceaselessly for Nigeria to continue to witness Peace and Security,” the statement read in part.

