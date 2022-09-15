The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion has called for urgent steps to tackle the current economic situation and the negative effects of inflation on the citizenry.

The primate of the Church, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba while presenting his address at the Anglican standing committee meeting in Abuja stressed the need for government to adopt measures to stem the tide.

He stressed that the fast-depleting external reserves, inflation, the humongous public debt servicing cost, and vandalism of pipelines as well as the increased poverty level spelt doom on the present and future generations of the country.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Southwest PDP Backs Atiku, Insists Ayu Must Go

Tackle current economic hardship, inflation, Anglican tells govt

Tackle current economic hardship, inflation, Anglican tells govt

According to him, the present situation whereby some security officials and some so-called untouchable citizens in the country were being allowed to have a free day in oil theft and other resources called for urgent attention by the present leadership.

Archbishop Ndukuba, therefore, appealed to the federal government to have the political will to do the needful before it gets out of hand.

According to the Anglican leader, inability of anti graft agencies to fight high corrupt public officials and non remittance of revenue by government generating agencies may collapse the revenue profile of the country.

On the forthcoming general election, the Anglican primate passionately appealed to Nigerians to fully participate and not trade with their votes for credible leaders to emerge.

Archbishop Ndukuba urged Bishops of the Church across over one hundred and thirty dioceses to mobilise their members to get their permanent voter cards and make the sacrifice by coming out to vote during the 2023 elections.





On the state of the education system, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba decried the lack of solution to end the crisis between the federal government and ASUU and called on religious institutions to focus their attention and invest heavily in education to save the system from total collapse.

He admonished the congregation not to be discouraged but remain patriotic and pray for divine Intervention.