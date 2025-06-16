‘T1’: Trump Organization set to launch $499 mobile phone

The Trump Organization on Monday announced its latest business venture: a mobile phone service and a $499 smartphone, both set to launch in September.

The new service, Trump Mobile, will offer a $47.45-per-month plan that includes unlimited talk, text, and data, along with roadside assistance and a “Telehealth and Pharmacy Benefit,” according to its website.

A centerpiece of the launch is the “T1” smartphone, featuring a gold-colored metal case etched with an American flag.

This move is the latest in a series of Trump-branded products aimed at capitalizing on President Donald Trump’s dual identity as a political figure and businessman.

As CNBC noted, “The new venture is the latest example of Trump’s business empire capitalizing on its association with the sitting president.”

Both the name of the wireless service,“The 47 Plan” and the pricing nod to Trump’s political timeline: his first term as the 45th U.S. president and his current tenure as the 47th.

A screenshot on Trump Mobile’s website shows the new phone displaying Trump’s well-known slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Like other Trump-branded items including watches, sneakers, and Bibles, this telecom entry is based on a licensing model.

“Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals,” the organisation said in a statement

Despite ethical concerns raised by critics, these licensing deals continue to provide the Trump family with lucrative returns and low financial risk.

According to his most recent disclosures, Trump earned more than $8 million in 2024 from various licensing agreements.

However, Trump Mobile may face stiff competition. Verizon’s budget brand Visible offers an unlimited plan for $25/month, while Mint Mobile’s unlimited plan is $30/month for a 12-month term.

Even so, Trump Mobile emphasizes its coverage and support quality. The website says the plan delivers the “same coverage as the 3 nationwide phone service carriers” and is backed by a U.S.-based customer service call center. A representative reached Monday morning declined to reveal the call center’s exact location, citing “security reasons.”

As of now, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, the major U.S. carriers, have not commented on Trump’s new telecom offering.

Specs for the T1 smartphone are robust: it runs on Android 15, sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and a 50-megapixel main camera.



Whether it finds a strong customer base remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the Trump brand is doubling down on its commercial and political fusion — one product at a time.