T.Pumpy boss, Adaralegbe’s winning strategy

For top real estate player, Akintayo Adarlegbe, the consistent winning and positive attention he keeps attracting may appear easy to the eyes but the accolades came as a result of hard work and resilience over the years.

The young entrepreneur’s humble beginning reinforces the notion that the destiny of a man is not entirely out of his hands and that anyone with determination can attain greatness in life.

At a time many of his contemporaries lament the effect of the economic downturn on their business and other interests, Adaralegbe, who is the founder of T.Pumpy Concept, a real estate company with head office in Abuja continues to count his blessings through the number of lives he has touched and impacted.

From empowering popular entertainers in both music and movie circles through mouth-watering endorsement deals to represent his brand to providing affordable landed properties and housing to many families across the country, Adaralegbe continues to prove that making life more meaningful for the people remains a winning strategy for him.

This explained why he was considered worthy of Real Estate Personality Award at the Global Excellence Recognition Awards among other recognitions which have come his way in the last one year.

Adaralegbe in a brief chat said he refused to be defined by the poverty of his childhood. Instead, he worked hard to give himself a better future by imbibing the entrepreneurial spirit of his parents and ensuring that every Nigerian becomes a house owner.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023: Wike Opens Up On PDP Crisis

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Friday, in a live television broadcast acknowledged that he is not “bigger” than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and asked leaders of the party to thank him for demanding equity and fairness.….

Arms For Amotekun: South-West States May Drag FG To Supreme Court

GOVERNMENTS of South-West states are considering dragging the Federal Government to court over its refusal to grant the request for their security outfit, Amotekun, to be licensed to bear arms.…

Bankers Fleeing Nigeria’s Stagnating Economy As ‘Japa’ Beckons

FRANCIS Eze spent nearly a decade at one of Nigeria’s biggest banks working for a salary far lower than the one he’d negotiated in his interview. As a bachelor and then as a newlywed, he found a way to manage on a tighter budget.…