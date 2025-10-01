T.I Blaze attributes music success to grace

… unveils new track ‘Porsche’

Nigerian hitmaker, T.I Blaze (born Akintunde Abiodun Timileyin in Ogun State) has unveiled ‘Porsche’, a single that pushes his signature mix of grit and Afrobeats melody into new territory.

Signed to Dapper Music and Entertainment and distributed by Dvpper Digital, T.I Blaze has steadily risen to prominence, building on a streak of impactful singles that showcase his consistency and cultural relevance.

Since breaking out with ‘Sometimes’, T.I Blaze has delivered records that speak to both the streets and the mainstream, from the charting success of ‘Beamer’ to fan favourites like ‘Dodge’, ‘Mario’, ‘Eko’, ‘Introduction’ and ‘Trenches Love’. With ‘Porsche’, he adds to this evolving discography, continuing a “car-themed” creative thread that has become a signature mark of his artistry.

Speaking on the track, T.I Blaze explains:“Porsche represents balance – the enjoyment and the hustle. Songs like ‘Beamer’ and ‘Dodge’ opened doors and connected with people in their own way, and Porsche is me showing growth, proving that no matter how far I go, grace and balance will always drive everything I do.”

