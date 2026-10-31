T-Classic turned heartbreak into song after alleged betrayal

According to reports circulating online, Nigerian singer T-Classic, whose real name is Tolulope Ajayi, has spoken about how he discovered that his former partner was allegedly exchanging intimate pictures with another man.

The singer said he made the discovery while using his former girlfriend’s Gmail account to receive a music beat from his producer because his own email storage was full.

He explained that he later returned to the account to send the recorded song to his producer when he noticed unusual messages that raised his suspicion.

“I went back to the Gmail to send the song to my producer, and I saw some messages that made me suspicious,” T-Classic reportedly said.

According to the singer, the messages involved a person identified as Charles and included conversations about someone’s whereabouts and hotel addresses.

He said his suspicion grew after he noticed a message directing his former girlfriend to check her phone’s Notes application.

“I saw a message telling her to check her Notes app. When I checked it, I found conversations and nudes,” he said.

T-Classic further claimed that the man involved was someone his former girlfriend had introduced to him as her uncle.

“He was the person she introduced to me as her uncle,” the singer said.

The revelation attracted attention because the alleged exchanges involved applications that are not commonly associated with conventional romantic conversations.

T-Classic also discussed how the experience challenged his expectations about trust and communication in a relationship, particularly the unexpected ways people can use everyday digital tools.

His account sparked conversations online, with social media users sharing different opinions about relationship boundaries, infidelity and privacy.

While some reactions centered on the unusual use of Gmail and the Notes application, others raised questions about trust between partners and the importance of honesty in relationships.