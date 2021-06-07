T.B Joshua appeared to me day he died ― Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko

The traditional ruler of Arigidi Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Zaki of Arigidi-Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, said the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nation(SCON), Prophet TB Joshua, came to bid him farewell in his dream before he was pronounced dead in Lagos.

The traditional ruler who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen said the development indicated the love the late televangelist had for his people and home town.

The traditional ruler said immediately Joshua appeared to him, around 1 am on Sunday, he told people and security guards in the palace that a great man has died in the town. As you can see, I have not been myself because this is a great loss to me, my family and the whole of Akoko and even the world in general.

“The day he died, he visited me at night, I sat down here in this palace, I called one of the security men if he can hear the noise of crusaders but moving some steps, the whole noise stopped.

“So, most of the time, I call him papa. I could not believe his death until a reliable source told me his remains has been deposited in the morgue.

“His visit to me the night of his death signifies that this is where he comes from and wants to be buried. He has a lot of dreams for the town. He has acquired lots of lands where he is building church and school.

“What he told me was that, after 50 years of age, he was going to come back home and had it in mind to complete some project as soon as possible, meaning he wants to move his church to Arigidi Akoko.”

However, contrary to the position of the church, the traditional rulers of Akoko land have decided to give a befitting burial to TB Joshua, insisting and that the late televangelist must be buried in his hometown.

Confirming the position of the monarch, the immediate senior brother of TB Joshua, Mr Sunday Balogun, said it was the decision of the family members that the late televangelist must be buried in his hometown.

He said the traditional rulers in the area have communicated their decision to the family and said the late televangelist must be buried in his hometown just like other prophets before him.

While corroborating Balogun, Oba Olanipekun said that T B Joshua had accomplished his mission on earth and God has taken him to his side.

He said: “We can handle all his burial arrangements, not only Arigidi but all the Akokos’, comprising four local governments. We don’t joke with him, we know what he has done for us.

“Prophet had it in mind that he was coming home, so why would they bury his remains in Lagos? That is what he wants. He is from here.

“Look at these late pastors, Moses Orimolade was brought to Ikare, Ayo Babalola was taken to Ikeji-Arakeji, Pastor Timothy Obadare was taken to Ilesa in Osun state, among others, so why will ours be different?

“Is he from Lagos? So, they should please, don’t get the whole Akoko angry with them because all the Obas in Akoko have been calling me in respect of that.

“Some places in Ondo State have no light for the past six years but he solved our problems, bought transformers, fixed everything and paid, so it is not only my battle but the whole Akoko.”

