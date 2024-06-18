Senior Legislative aide to the Senate President, Sam Segun-Progress and former Chief Whip, Osun State House of Assembly, Honourable Tunde Olatunji have identified systemic conspiracy, cultural, religious barriers and stereotypes as factors consistently hindering women from participating in decision making and being involved in governance.

Speaking at a symposium tagged, “Eve’s Lounge,” convened by Damilola Amoo, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the duo said it was unfortunate that women, in spite of their intellect and population, continue to be constrained to the periphery in the political arena.

Drawing a connection between women in positions of authority and good governance, across the world, Olatunji clamoured for specific legislative framework, policies that ensure inclusion of women in decision making.

He prayed that the male folk and political parties identify the imperative of women inclusion in politics such that there is some quota for women to assume political parties from state to federal level.

On his part, Akpabio’s aide, Segun-Progress advocated legislation that would guarantee inclusion of women, adding that the clamour was not about equality but equity.

He stressed that women should take up the roles they desire without waiting for a push.

He said: “I strongly say that women should be included because their population is key. We cannot be doing things behind them. Some of the decisions we are making affect them more and they are not part of the decision, that is why some of us have been advocating that even if it is by way of legislation.

“Parties have said out of three delegates, one must be women, and for physically challenged. Why not let us do it when it comes to electioneering. It could be rotational. We could say out of the 10 going to the National Assembly, three must be women. If they take three from this zone, the next time, they move to another zone. We just have to play it some way to include more women that we are having at the moment.

“The truth is what we have at the moment, particularly at the federal level, is not good enough and there are several states that do not have one woman in the state House of Assembly. Their inclusion is key. It is not about equality but inclusion. Bringing women on board will go a long way in helping things.”

On her part, Chief Executive Officer, Hacey Health Initiative, Rhoda Robinson stated that there should be unlimited platforms for women to explore and showcase what they have in store for a better society.

The event saw panel sessions where panelists acknowledged the challenges faced by women in balancing responsibilities while advising them not to jettison their dreams and career aspirations.

Mother of the day, Reverend Funke Adetuberu tasked women on self-appreciation, and not allowing religion or culture to determine the extent they can go.

