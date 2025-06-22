Syria: Twenty killed, dozens injured in suicide bombing at Damascus church

At least 20 people were killed and more than 50 others injured on Sunday when a suicide bomber detonated his vest inside the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood of Damascus, the Syrian capital, according to health officials and security sources.

The bombing, which marks the first suicide attack in Damascus since President Bashar al-Assad was ousted by an Islamist-led rebellion in December, has reignited concerns about the country’s fragile security situation.

According to Reuters, Syria’s interior ministry identified the attacker as a member of the Islamic State, saying he opened fire inside the church before blowing himself up.

A security source disclosed that two men were involved in the operation, though only one succeeded in detonating explosives. Another security official told Reuters that Islamic State had attempted to target churches several times since Assad’s fall, but this was the first successful strike.

The blast, which left shattered pews and bloodstained floors, was captured in a livestream by Syria’s civil defence group, the White Helmets.

According to Syria’s state news agency, the health ministry confirmed that 52 people sustained injuries in the explosion.

President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who took over in January following the toppling of Assad, had pledged to safeguard religious minorities in the country. The attack has drawn international condemnation, including from Greece.

“We unequivocally condemn the abhorrent terrorist suicide bombing at the Mar Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Damascus, Syria,” the Greek foreign ministry said, calling on Syria’s transitional authorities to act swiftly to ensure the safety of Christian and other religious communities.

Islamic State has previously targeted religious minorities in Syria, including a deadly 2016 bombing on Shiite pilgrims in Sayeda Zainab. Despite losing territorial control and sustained counterterrorism campaigns, the group’s ability to exploit security lapses remains a significant threat.

