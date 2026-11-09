Syria, Jordan sign 11 agreements after deadly airstrikes

Syria and Jordan have agreed to jointly investigate Jordanian airstrikes that reportedly killed seven people, including three children, in southern Syria last month, as the neighbouring countries seek to strengthen diplomatic and security relations.

The agreement was announced on Monday after Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani met his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in Damascus.

The meeting marked the first high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries since the October 26 airstrikes in Syria’s Deraa province.

Jordan said the strikes targeted Islamic State militants linked to a deadly attack on a church in its Karak province. However, Syrian authorities reported that seven civilians, including three children, were killed.

Speaking after the meeting, al-Shibani said the two countries had established a joint security and technical committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the airstrikes.

He added that Jordan had demonstrated understanding and willingness to address the incident.

“Work is underway to redress the harm and compensate the innocent victims,” al-Shibani said.

Safadi expressed condolences to the victims’ families, stressing the importance of maintaining strong relations between the two countries.

“Syrian blood is as precious to us as Jordanian blood,” he said.

Beyond the security dispute, both governments signed 11 cooperation agreements covering investment, civil aviation, food security, cloud seeding and plans for a proposed railway connection linking Saudi Arabia to Türkiye through Jordan and Syria.

The agreements form part of broader efforts to expand economic and political cooperation following the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Al-Shibani described relations between the two countries as being at their strongest in decades, adding that trade between them had nearly tripled over the past year to $330 million.

He also said 20 of Syria’s 22 ministries were now involved in direct cooperation with Jordan.

The two countries are also working together to tackle drug trafficking, which has remained a major security concern along their shared border.

Safadi reaffirmed Jordan’s support for Syria and called for international intervention to prevent further regional escalation.

The latest agreements signal an attempt by Damascus and Amman to prevent the airstrike dispute from undermining their growing relationship.

However, the outcome of the joint investigation and the measures taken over the civilian deaths could prove important in determining how effectively both countries manage future security disagreements.

(Reuters)