Synergy: Niger CP seeks collaboration with 31 artillery brigade

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, paid a courtesy visit to the Brigade Commander of the 31 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army, Minna, Brigadier General M. U. Jibo, as part of efforts to strengthen inter-agency collaboration on security.

During the visit, CP Elleman explained that his earlier plan to visit was delayed due to pressing security challenges, particularly incidents of thuggery that required urgent attention. He noted that the visit was to discuss the prevailing security situation, foster synergy, and explore areas of collaboration to combat criminal activities in the state.

He also expressed his intention to build a working relationship with the officers of the Brigade and assured them of the Police Command’s commitment to inter-agency cooperation.

In his response, Brig. Gen. Jibo warmly welcomed the Commissioner and commended the existing cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and the Police in Niger State since he assumed office in January 2025. He noted that there had been no reports of friction or conflict between the two agencies.

The Brigade Commander emphasized the importance of collaboration in tackling security challenges, stating, “Security is a collective responsibility.” He acknowledged the Police’s proximity to the people and recognized the necessity of military support due to the increasing demands and overstretching of police resources.

Gen. Jibo reaffirmed the Brigade’s readiness to provide any necessary assistance to the Police in the joint fight against crime and insecurity.

