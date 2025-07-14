‘Symbol of strength and dignity,’ Betta Edu mourns ex-President Buhari

Dr. Betta Edu has bemoaned the demise of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a just man and dignity who had the love and admiration of millions of Nigerians.

In a condolence message to the Buhari family, which she personally signed, Edu described the former president’s passing as painful, shocking, and a monumental national loss.

According to Dr. Edu, “the passing of His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, is a great loss to Nigeria. His shocking and painful demise has plunged the country into mourning and grief.

“His death is a monumental national loss which has brought about deep sorrow and pain not only to his immediate family and close associates, but also to the entire nation”

Dr Edu extolled Buhari’s sterling virtues while alive and stressed that “he was indeed a symbol of strength and dignity. “He was a very firm and decisive leader!”

“President Buhari was a just man; a great leader who showed love and compassion to the poor, vulnerable, and downtrodden in society.

“Despite the high offices he had held in the land, he was spartan and unassuming; he was simplicity personified, attaching no importance or value to material possessions.

“When he was President, he exuded composure, decorum, and a sense of duty, even in the most trying times. His presence alone inspired reflection, order, and restraint. “

Dr. Edu described as humongous, the former President’s Buhari’s contributions to the development of Nigeria, saying his death is a personal loss to president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, APC given that his wise counsel, guidance and unwavering support will be sorely missed.

“The younger generation of Nigerians will also miss President Buhari’s invaluable mentorship and support he was known for.

“On a personal note, his demise leaves me with a teary eyes because former President Buhari was a leader to me. I remember with fond memories, how, during Covid 19, he graciously gave me the opportunity to serve in the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19; after which he appointed me into the National Health Reform committee as the Representative of National council on health and supported my emergence as the National Chairman of the Nigerian Health Commissioners Forum. Amongst other recognitions.

“The late former President also found me worthy of serving as the National woman leader of the APC at a young age, I was indeed less than 35 when most of all these opportunities for Leadership was bestowed on me. His support for me and other young Nigerians was immeasurable, “Dr. Edu further said

While consoling the former president’s wife, H.E Dr. Aisha Buhari, his children (especially Halima Buhari), his extended family, Kastina state government, the federal government, and all Nigerians, Dr. Edu called for prayers and a moment of reflection as the nation grapples with the grim reality of the loss of its immediate past leader

Her words: “I implore us all, as a people of faith, to pray for peace in our hearts and strength to bear the weight of his absence and this irreparable loss!

“May Almighty Allah, Most Gracious and Most Merciful, forgive his shortcomings, accept his return, and grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus. Ameen” the statement added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE