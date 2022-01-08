Sylvester Oromoni died of natural causes, police insist  

THE police in Lagos State have insisted that 12 years old Sylvester Oromoni of Dowen College, Lekki, died a natural death.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, however, stated that a coroner’s inquest would still be carried out to put to rest the cause of the youngster’s death.

Odumosu told newsmen on Friday that police investigations revealed that the deceased student was not taken to the hospital for treatment after he was removed from the school’s sick bay about 10 days before his death.

The commissioner said the two autopsy results – from the deceased student’s family and all the parties involved and the Lagos State government – showed that Sylvester died a natural death. He also stated that the toxicology tests from Delta and Lagos states also did not indicate any signs of violence on the body of the late student.

The CP said 13 pathologists and consultants from all the parties involved were present during the conduct of the autopsy in Lagos Odumosu said: “The case has attracted comments and reactions from different quarters, individuals and parents insinuating cover-up. The comments, reactions and insinuations have necessitated this press conference.

“On the 9th of December 2021, all the parties, including the deceased’s family, the school management and witnesses were interviewed by me at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja.

“During the open interview, it was unanimously agreed that another autopsy should be carried out where pathologists from all parties would be present. Investigation was extended to Delta State and Abuja.

“Gentlemen of the press, I will like to state here that investigations revealed that the same case was reported at Area Command Warri, Delta State, on the 1st of December 2021.

“It has also been established that a postmortem examination was initially carried out on the 2nd of December 2021 by a consultant pathologist, Dr Clement Vhriterhire of the Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State.

“The result of the first autopsy, dated 10th December, 2021, attributed the cause of death to “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma. However, toxicology screening was recommended and also carried out.

“While waiting for the result of the toxicology, another autopsy was ordered by the Coroner Magistrate in Lagos State because of the status of jurisdiction.

“The second autopsy test was carried out at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on 14 December, 2021 in the presence of representatives of all the parties involved in the case.

“The result of the second autopsy carried out in Lagos was released on the 21st of December 2021. The result attributed the cause of death to ‘Septicaemia labour pneumonia with acute pyelonephritis and pyomyositis of the right ankle’.

“On 30th December, 2021, the toxicology screening result of the first autopsy carried out in Warri was released. The result, issued and signed by Dr Clement Vhriterhire, the same doctor who carried out the initial autopsy, attributed cause of death to ‘acute bacterial pneumonia due to severe sepsis’.

“At the end of the diligent Investigations carried out so far, there is no evidence to establish a case of torture, bullying and forceful application of poisonous substance against the suspects.

“Final result of the postmortem and toxicology examinations conducted both in Warri and Lagos agreed that the deceased died of natural causes.”

The commissioner warned those threatening to go to any length to protest the outcome of the investigations to do so lawfully or be ready to face the law.

“Thus, members of the public who may have any misgivings about the outcome of the police investigations, medical enquiry and legal advice with this case are advised to follow due process in law rather than resorting to self-help.

“The police will not fold their arms and allow any act of omission that could threaten the peace being enjoyed in the state,” he said.

