SWOFON seeks grants from FG to boost farm produce

IN a bid to increase food production in Nigeria, the Small Scale Women Farmers Organization in Nigeria (SWOFON) has called on the Federal Government to provide grants to farmers as an enabler of increased harvest.

Speaking at SWOFON Leadership Forum in Abuja, the State Coordinator of Kogi, Safiya Yahaya, called on the government to come to the aid of farmers.

“We need assistance, not loan, let the Federal Government provide grants for Farmers to help them cope with the disasters that affected farming this year.

“In 2020 alone, COVID-19 affected farming after which flooding came. In many areas, people could not go to farm because of insecurity”.

Yahaya said most farmers “don’t have the capacity to pay back loans, but grants will go a long way to enable many people return back to the farm” she stated.

Another participants at the Forum, Zainab Isah Arah, the State Coordinator of Zamfara solicited for grants and or agriculture inputs like seedlings from the government.

“This year has been a difficult year for farmers in Nigeria, we need assistance from the Federal Government, we need farm kits, we need fertilizer, we need seedlings and we need financial support.

“We have over 7, 000 Cooporatives under SWOFON in Zamfara, so imagine the number of farmers we can impact and at the same time boost our level of output in food production this year.

“Some state governments are trying but providing support to farmers is what will save the country from hunger, so we call on the federal government to move swiftly in providing support to farmers in the Nigeria” she stated.

The Forum was organized in collaboration with ActionAid in reviewing the Malabo Agreement on Agricultural growth for Africa.

