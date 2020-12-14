Swiss educational consortium to take over Cross River’s British-Canadian school

A Swiss educational consortium, Rainbow Unlimited GMBH, has indicated interest in taking over the management of the British-Canadian School, Obudu, Cross River State, once the school is completed.

The British-Canadian School, which is near completion, was described by Governor Ben Ayade as “an African school with international connectivity”, adding that “it is a fusion of educational cultures of four countries- Britain, Canada, Switzerland and Nigeria”.

Thomas Seghezzi, the Managing Partner of Rainbow Unlimited GMBH, said during a tour of the school that the beauty and topography of the institution make it “spontaneously look like a home in Switzerland.”

Seghezzi expressed satisfaction with the facilities on ground and assured that his consortium would bring the unique Swiss educational system to bear on it.

“It is very important to say that in the Swiss educational system, what we stand for, our big strength is that we have a very good vocational training. So our vocational training will go together with our academic training,” Seghezzi said.

Meanwhile, Governor Ayade, while conducting Seghezzi and his team round the school which is expected to commence academic activities next year, would create a paradigm shift in education in Africa.

“We have a role to create and set a standard, we want to change the nature, the character, the opinion, and the international perception of the black man and this school is the beginning of that journey,” Ayade said.

The governor maintained that “As Africans, we cannot continue to wait for somebody to come from Europe or America to set up solar panels and see how we can trap the excess sun we have to give us electricity, that has to stop. In terms of research and learning, innovation and technology, this school will be the hub,”.

Governor Ayade asserted that “it is a British Canadian school, British Canadian because we have British curriculum but with a Swiss management so it is a combination of many countries coming together to give you an African school with an international connectivity.”

“But most importantly, no student graduates from this school with a degree without having to visit those countries because the final examination to qualify you to have a certificate of this school will not be just about learning but about character and so we will like to have students who will have continuous interrelationship and exchange program with these three countries,” he reassured.

Earlier, the Cross River State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Asu Okan, said the Cross River State government was looking forward to a complete take over of the school by the Swiss educational consortium.

