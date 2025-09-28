Sweet taste of Abula: Day Ontario residents feasted on Nigeria’s popular cuisine

THE vibrant Nigerian community in Ontario came alive on August 16 as Abula Pop-Up 2.0 transformed North York into a hub of culture, food, and celebration. Hosted by Sururah Nasir, the owner of Ontario Vendors and the visionary behind the event, the pop-up returned for its second year after a successful debut in 2024.

Designed to create a space where Nigerian immigrants could once again feel the warmth of home, the event centred around abula, a beloved Nigerian delicacy consisting of amala, gbegiri, ewedu, and assorted meats. Guests indulged in a variety of customisable toppings, giving each plate a personal touch and a burst of authentic flavours.

But the event went far beyond food. Abula Pop-Up 2.0 also served as a thriving platform for Nigerian entrepreneurs across Ontario to showcase their businesses. Attendees had the chance to explore a wide array of vendors offering everything from grilled meats (asun) and zobo drinks to ofada rice, rare ingredients, and stunning native clothing.

“It’s more than just a food fair,” said Nasir. “This is about celebrating our heritage, culture, and community while giving Nigerian-owned businesses the spotlight they deserve.”

Nasir, a food technology professional, who worked in some big organisations before relocating to Canada, spoke of a greater desire to promote Nigerian cuisines, especially Yoruba dishes, in Canada and recreate a beautiful memory of home for Nigerians resident in Ontario and some others living outside the city. According to her, the experience was also a great opportunity for food vendors to boost their business.

Abula Pop-Up, she explained, was an opportunity “to showcase various Nigerian vendors in Ontario while bringing some nostalgia for residents,” adding that the event indeed achieved its objective of not uniting Nigerians but it also attracted the curiosity of non-Nigerians.

Asked about the challenges she faced to organise the event, Nasir listed sponsorship as one of the major issues. Bringing such a big project alive, according to her, requires a deep pocket.

“Ticket sales alone are not sufficient to plan the event the way I will love to,” she explained while requesting for support and sponsorship. According to her, such an event requires other unique cultural details to make it holistic.

“I would have loved to feature Yoruba traditional performances, drums, dancing and even drama to bring out the totality of the unique Nigerian culture and tradition. All these would have added more colour and vibes to the Abula festival,” she added.

Her ultimate plan she explained further is to make the programme more popular beyond Canada.

On the acceptance of the programme, Nasir said she was excited that the event is gradually gaining ground. The second edition of the Abula Pop-Up, she revealed, was more successful than the inaugural programme in terms of attendance and patronage. The event she said has sparked the fire of curiosity already.

“A lot of people are curious but mostly Nigerians want an opportunity to have a good time in summer,” she said, adding that the plan is to attract more white patrons in the next edition.

“We are hoping we get to a point where we are able to attract them [more white patrons] as we would like to introduce our culture and food to our neighbours too. Definitely, the next edition, hopefully, will be bigger,” she promised.

Guests did nott just eat, they also celebrated. With lively music, traditional games, and prize giveaways, the atmosphere was electric. Families, friends, and food lovers alike danced, laughed, and forged new connections, turning the event into a full-fledged festival of Nigerian culture.

By the end of the day, Abula Pop-Up 2.0 had successfully delivered on its promise: to bring Nigerians in Ontario closer to home while promoting and uplifting small businesses within the community. With the success of this year’s edition, anticipation is already building for Abula Pop-Up 3.0.

For many, the event wasn’t just about food or shopping, it was about belonging, identity, and pride. And judging by the smiles, full plates, and lively energy, Sururah Nasir’s vision continues to thrive.

•Oladeinde, a student, lives in Ontario, Canada.

