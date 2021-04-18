Sweeping victory in Rivers LG polls signpost for 2023 ― PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that its sweeping victory in the 23 Local Government Areas as well as the 319 Wards in Rivers state, is a further demonstration of its political supremacy and repositioning to take back its dominant position in the affairs of our nation at the center, come 2023.

Reacting to the electoral feat on Sunday in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party asserted also that “the overwhelming victory in a state like Rivers, with its egalitarian population and political exposure, further confirms that parties like the fizzling and shambolic All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leaders have lost all footholds not only in the state but also in the South-South region and the nation at large.”

The PDP stated that the election has shown that the APC “only exists in the empty boasts of their few disoriented leaders, who have lost credence in the sight of the people and are only hanging around waiting for President Buhari to complete his second and final term in office.”

The party added, “Moreover, the PDP’s wholesale electoral victory is a reaffirmation of the popularity and acceptance of Governor Nyesom Wike in his unprecedented development of the state in all sectors in line with the manifesto and ideology of the PDP.”

The PDP congratulated Governor Wike, the newly elected local government chairmen and councillors as well as the people of Rivers state “for the triumph of democracy in the state.”

It urged the newly elected council officials to emulate Wike and hit the ground running in the development of the state in line with the vision of the governor and the PDP.

Meanwhile, the party debunked claims in what it called “misleading documents being circulated by some mischievous individuals” purporting that former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been suspended from the party.

In a separate statement issued by Ologbondiyan on Sunday, the PDP stated clearly that Senator Kwakwanso is not suspended from the party, adding that any claim of suspension by any individual or group, purporting to be representing any organ of the party at any level, is a mere fabrication and should be discountenanced.

The PDP stressed that the provisions of the constitution of the PDP are very clear on the suspension of a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC), if and when such occasion arises, and cautioned those behind the misleading claims desist henceforth.

The PDP strongly cautioned that it will not accept such reckless adventure by such misguided individuals, which its noted, is capable of destabilizing our party and bringing it to public disrepute.

Similarly, the PDP stated that the former Niger state governor, Dr Babangida Aliyu, has not been suspended by the party as mischievously published in certain quarters.

The party frowned as “such fabrications aimed at subverting the stability of our party and trigger disagreements and suspicions within our ranks.”

It urged its leaders and teeming members in Kano and Niger states to be alert, resist distractions and continues to work together as Nigerians earnestly look up to the PDP for solution and direction at this critical time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Sweeping victory in Rivers LG polls signpost for 2023 ; Sweeping victory in Rivers LG polls signpost for 2023 ; Sweeping victory in Rivers LG polls signpost for 2023.