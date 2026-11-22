The South-West Development Commission (SWDC) has commissioned 60 patrol vehicles for security agencies across the six states of the region as part of efforts to strengthen security operations and tackle criminal activities.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland and Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, stated this on Saturday while commissioning the vehicles in Ibadan.

Oba Ladoja described the initiative as a timely intervention that would enhance the operational capacity of security agencies and improve their response to threats such as banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The monarch stressed that security remained fundamental to sustainable development, commending the SWDC for the initiative. He urged the commission to sustain its interventions through impactful projects that would improve the lives of residents across the South-West.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the SWDC, Dr Charles ‘Diji’ Akinola, commended President Bola Tinubu for establishing the commission and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts to make the region safer, more peaceful and conducive to economic activities and investment.

Akinola explained that the initiative aligned with the commission’s mandate to promote regional development through strategic interventions, particularly in areas critical to the safety and well-being of the people.

The first batch of 60 patrol vehicles will be distributed among the six South-West states to strengthen the mobility and operational capacity of security agencies in addressing security challenges across the region.

The event was attended by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye; the SWDC Board Chairman, Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi; the Managing Director, Dr Charles ‘Diji’ Akinola; members of the commission’s executive management; and other dignitaries.