SWDC boss mulls strategy to attract investments, talents to South-West

Managing Director of the South West Development Commission (SWDC), Dr Charles Akinola, has said that the vision will be anchored on a strong regional development strategy where the six states in the region will be made one bloc to attract investments and talents.

Akinola said this during the Senate screening session of all the 18 nominees forwarded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointment as Chairman and members of the SWDC, noting that his vision as head of the commission would be to ensure that the region becomes a leading hub for manufacturing, innovation and job opportunities.

It would be recalled that those screened alongside Dr Akinola by the Senate in plenary include Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi (Ekiti State, Chairman); Alhaji Lateef Ajijola Oladimeji, Executive Director, Social and Human Capital Development (Ekiti); Tele Ogunjobi, Executive Director, Finance (Ogun); Adefumilayo Tejuosho, Executive Director, Corporate Services (Lagos); Fatai Ibikunke Bayonne, Executive Director, Environmental Development (Oyo), among others.

“The vision will be anchored on a strong regional development strategy where we have six states, but one bloc. We will look at one economic bloc as a defining feature of the South-West Development Commission.

“So, that will allow us to build a very competitive regional identity, which will establish and be able to attract investment and talents.

“My vision for the South-West is a globally competitive, forward-looking, resilient economy in a prosperous Nigeria. The South-West is to be a leading hub for manufacturing, for innovation and the generation of job opportunities,” he said.

Akinola said he had, in the 30 years of his experience which was outside the walls of the university, garnered enough expertise to bring about great development to the South-West region, adding that he would equally like to see the region as a leader in digital industries and the creative economy.

The SWDC boss, while noting that a lot was already happening in the region, asserted that infrastructure development would be a key priority of the development commission, saying that the body would focus on regional interconnectivity.

“I would like to see the South-West as a leader in digital industries and the creative economy. So much is happening in that space already. We will build on where people are in terms of what they are already doing. I would ensure a broader Nigerian Renewed Hope Agenda.

“You will realise that some of our brightest talents in this country are from the South-West. We will be able to leverage the resources of these talents within and outside the shores of this country.

“Infrastructure development will be a key priority of the development commission, and by that, we’re looking at infrastructure development, we’re looking at regional interconnectivity. We’re looking at energy self-sufficiency, which will be the backbone for industrialisation in the South-West,” Akinola said.

