SWAT, State Vigilante rescue civil servant from kidnappers in Bayelsa

The operatives of SWAT in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Vigilante Force, yesterday, arrested two alleged kidnappers, who held one Mrs Judith Adoga on gunpoint and forced her to different ATM points within Yenagoa metropolis where they withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from her account.

According to Mrs Adoga, a staff of the Ministry for Budget and Economic Planning, she was going to drop her friend along Imgbi Road, Amarata, when the kidnappers, numbering four came in the guise of being environmental officials and held her captive.

She said “after I closed from work, my friend pleaded that I drop her off at Imgbi Road. When we got to Imgbi roundabout and my friend came down from my car, four men rounded up my car, saying they are officials of environmental sanitation authority. After saying so they entered my car, pointed guns at me and asked me to drive.

“They forced me to give them my ATM card and take them to different ATM points where they withdrew all the money in my account. Afterwards, they then called my family members with my phone, demanding money that would serve as a ransom for my release.

“So, it was at that point one my relations called the chairman of the Bayelsa Vigilante Force who alerted SWAT and mobilized his men and rescued me from my abductors.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, in a statement said “operatives of SWAT Team Bayelsa State Command has arrested two armed robbers who disguised as Government Task Force Team to rob members of the public.

“The hoodlums had picked their victim at Imgbi Road on February 25, 2021, and were moving around town seeking a POS point to make withdrawals, when the SWAT Team swoop on them and arrested; one Headman Eniyi and one Ebi Tonbofa and recovered a revolver pistol with 3 rounds of live ammunition.

“You will recall that the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli fsi, had earlier ordered police detectives to fish out the armed robbery gang when similar reports were made to the Police Command.

“The suspects are cooperating with the investigation and they will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Also reacting, the Chairman of the Bayelsa Vigilante Force, Hon. Doubiye Alagba and his Secretary, Hon Innocent Kaliango said that when they got the distress call from a family member of the victim, they quickly mobilized their team and tracked the kidnappers to Tamic Road, Okutukutu, where two of the abductors were arrested while the other two escaped.

He gave the names of the two armed abductors as Engman Eniyi, from Sangana Community in Brass LGA and Ebimobowe Tombofa, from Igbenwari in Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.

Speaking further, he said, “this operation wouldn’t have been successful without information, I have always stated it clearly that without information from members of the public, fighting crime, criminality other security challenges will know no success.

“We shouldn’t play politics with security, security agencies need information to fight crime. The Bayelsa State government today, led by His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri is poised to bring insecurity to its barest minimum if only our people will corporate with security agencies.

“Bayelsa remains one of the safest states for business and its people to stay, we will continue doing our best to assist in fighting crime and criminality as enshrined in our mandate.”

Meanwhile, the suspects have been handed over to the Special Weapon Tactical team (SWAT) of the Nigeria Police Force, Bayelsa State Command for further investigation and prosecution.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SWAT State Vigilante rescue

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…SWAT State Vigilante rescue