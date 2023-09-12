On Tuesday, Osun state residents commenced receiving a trailer load of 600 bags of rice from the South West Agenda ’23 (SWAGA), a group that rallied support for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 Presidential Campaign.

Speaking at the distribution centre at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign office in Osogbo, where the activity was Officially flagged off, National chairman, SWAGA’23 Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, remarked that the palliative was part of many things they would benefit from the group for their support to the President throughout the campaign period.

“We thank you all, We started SWAGA over 3 years ago, we came to you, remain focused and steadfast, and you voted Asiwaju. Asiwaju is now the president.

“This (palliative) is just the tip of the iceberg of what is coming in the future. I thank you all for believing in this project and for enduring all the sacrifice,” he said.

On the activities of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Senator Adeyeye assured residents of the booming economy in no distance time, affirming that the country would soon be redeemed from its battered economic situation and charged them to cooperate with him to be able to build it in togetherness.

According to him, the president has all that it takes to transform the country and make it more virile

Also addressing residents of the state, Osun State Coordinator, SWAGA’23, Hon Ayo Omidiran, maintained that “the palliative was not only for members of the group or the party but for all to benefit.”

According to her, adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that the palliative was distributed and got to the expected beneficiaries in the various local government areas of the State.”

In his own remark, the convener of the programme, Hon. Oyetunji Ojo, said, “This palliative is not only for swaga members because we were not the only people that voted. We are now for everybody, not only for swaga members. Let the palliative get round for people to enjoy it.”

He thereafter sought their cooperation for the success of the present administration under the leadership of President Tinubu and assured that Tinubu would not disappoint them at the end of the day.

Ojo described the president as a reliable politician of note who always has those he governs at heart, promising he would deliver on the mandate given to him by Nigerians.





