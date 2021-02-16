Sustyvibes announces tree planting, advocacy project

A non-governmental organisation in the environment sector, SustyVibes has announced its latest project in partnership with the British High Commission, called the #Communitrees project.

Launched in December, last year, #Communitrees is a community-based tree planting and climate advocacy project which aims to plant 5000 trees in Lagos and Abuja by April 2021.

This project will run alongside an advocacy drive among community members. We will be planting indigenous trees in selected communities across Lagos and Abuja while stimulating both online and physical conversations on the pivotal role of tree planting in climate action.

#Communitrees is supported by the British High Commission in Nigeria as part of a larger #NigeriaForNature initiative aimed at encouraging and increasing climate action in communities across Nigeria.

Community participation is at the very heart of our project – hence the inclusion of community members in all stages of the project process; from deliberations to execution. SustyVibes will also work with youth volunteers and stakeholders to drive the implementation of this project.

The organisation according to a release said it has “commenced online awareness and engagements across all its social media platforms in February 2021 while physical advocacy and tree planting will begin in selected communities in March 2021, with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

“Climate change is currently the biggest challenge of the 21st century. As the planet continues to heat, we risk facing a catastrophic collapse that threatens life on earth. Nature-based solutions such as tree planting have proven to be very effective at mitigating climate change. Tree planting is an easy and cheap way for citizens to take #ClimateAction for the environment. We call on interested members of the public to join us in our tree planting sessions or support us virtually.”

SustyVibes is a youth-led organisation making sustainability actionable for young people in Nigeria. Founded in 2016, SustyVibes’ mission is to create a platform for young Nigerians to build experiential skills in the Sustainable Development Agenda as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

