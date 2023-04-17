Like food and clothing, housing, no doubt is an essential need for every human being. Moreover, it serves as a crucial element in driving economic growth, promoting social well-being, and advancing socio economic development. The lack of affordable and suitable housing continues to be a significant obstacle for a large number of Nigerians residing in Lagos, also considering the influx of people moving to Lagos daily in search of greener pastures.

This challenge is further corroborated by Federal Government through the Bank of Industry which revealed that the country’s housing deficit currently stands at about 28 million units with an estimated N21trilion required to fund the housing sector. This also highlights the urgency to develop innovative solutions such as social housing projects that provide safe, comfortable, and environmentally friendly homes for everyone irrespective of social class.

A sustainable social housing refers to housing projects that incorporate green technologies, materials, and design principles to minimize energy consumption, reduce waste, and enhance residents’ quality of life. These projects aim to promote sustainability and social equity by creating affordable housing options that are accessible to low-income families and vulnerable populations.

In a view to tackling social housing challenges and bridging housing deficit gap in Lagos State, John Waydern Associates, a reputable real estate firm domiciled in Lagos, Ogun and Benin City, recently announced the launch of its groundbreaking Sustainable Social Housing Project initiative John Waydern City, Alaro City, Epe, that will provide up to 100 duplexes to Lagosians.

The project will feature a very healthy and eco-friendly environment with good infrastructure, recreational centres, good drainage System and potable water including solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and Green Roofs.

“We believe that sustainable social housing is a key solution to tackle the housing deficit in Lagos and Nigeria in general as it will contribute to a more sustainable future,” said Muyiwa Aderinola, Managing Partner at John Waydern Associates. He added “Our social housing project aims to provide high-quality homes that reduce residents’ energy bills, improve their health, and enhance their community’s resilience to climate change.”

The John Waydern City is part of a broader commitment by John Waydern Associates to promote sustainable housing development and social responsibility. The project is expected to be completed in three to five years.

