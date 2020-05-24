Sustain spirit of sacrifice, Akeredolu tells Muslims

Gov Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has advised Muslim faithful to sustain the spirit of sacrifice and sanctity practised during the Ramadan.

The governor’s advice was contained in his Eid-el-Fitri message made available to newsmen in Akure on Saturday by Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, his Chief Press Secretary.

Akeredolu, in his message, said that although the holy month had ended, Muslims should ensure that they adhered to the spirit of love and sharing they exhibited all through the Ramadan.

“The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, congratulates Muslim faithful in the state on the successful completion of the 2020 Ramadan fasting.

“The governor urges the Muslim community to abide by the lessons learnt from the one-month fasting exercise.

“Akeredolu thanks the Muslim faithful for their unwavering support to his administration, particularly their understanding and support of all government’s actions and directives aimed at containing the Coronavirus pandemic.

“While noting that his administration is committed to the development of the state, which he says is our common heritage, he calls on Muslims to pray for the state and the nation to overcome the challenge of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic,” it said.

(NAN)

