MUSLIMS have been called upon to sustain the devotion and other solemn behaviours they exhibited during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Chief Imam of the Afin Akoko, Ondo State branch of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS), Sheikh Hamidu Yusuf Yaya, made this call in Eriti Akoko during the 2023 Ramadan lecture of the League of Imams and Alfas in Akoko North-West Local Government Area.

Sheikh Yaya advised the faithful against embracing acts that are detrimental to spiritual growth so that their gains in the holy month would not be eroded.

The special guest of honour at the occasion and former National Organising Secretary of the ADS, Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani, advocated increased harmony and cross fertilisation of ideas between Muslims and Christians for the promotion of national unity.

Kilani urged preachers to avoid divisive comments and focus on things that foster unity among Nigerians.