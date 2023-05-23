The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello has charged security, traffic and environmental officials in Abuja, the nation’s capital, to always remain committed to securing and keeping the city clean and green even within the transition period to when a new Minister will come.

He particularly urged them to always be passionate and diligent in their daily endeavours, as well as be bold to take tough decisions for the overall good of the people and the city.

Bello, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah yesterday, during a valedictory session with the Traffic management team drawn from the Police, FRSC, AEPB and Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), which he instituted on 19th September 2019, to free traffic at AYA-Nyanya Axis and the Gwarinpa-Dutse Alhaji- Bwari road, commended them for working as a team under his stewardship in its effort to sanitise the territory.

He noted that every single day, people keep pouring into Abuja, and their work as security, traffic and environmental managers gets more complex, because as the city is growing, traffic management is becoming more challenging, and traffic management is unending.

“Abuja is getting complex because people from Lagos, Port Harcourt, Edo, Kano, Keffi, Zamfara and Uyo are constantly moving down here, and we must constantly manage traffic as it is our work. The crowd coming into the city is not a bad omen, as people migrate to where they believed in, so traffic and crowd in a city show that people believe that the city is working.

“And traffic management is not rocket science. Every single day a new problem will arise that would require officials from FRSC, DRTS, Police, AEPB or even the Military to rush and solve. So, you must find that particular solution to it. That’s the truth.

“Despite the hectic nature of ensuring sanity in the capital city, you worked so hard, and it is not finished, and it will not be finished. Please don’t be afraid to take tough decisions in the nation’s capital traffic management system. Once you know that it is good, take them in the interest of the society.

“So, the Minister has asked me to tell you that even if we are going, please be committed to your work even within the transition period to when the new Minister will come. Just be passionate and do your work diligently, and when the new Minister comes, support him or her as you have all supported us to all to Abuja, and it has been very memorable”, Attah quoted the Minister saying.

In his remark, Director in charge of Enforcement at AEPB, Kaka Bello, noted that what the outgoing Bello-led FCTA did was laying a very good foundation towards the sustenance of the operations they have carried out, and assured that they will keep the flame burning.

He said: “From our own part, we assured you that the bond of cordial relationship that has been established between all the agencies, we will try as much as possible to ensure it continues.

“We don’t see ourselves as just mere workers, but more of family members that is why the bond is something else because we are always working together to achieve a common purpose in the city.”





Similarly, DPO in charge of Nyanya, CSP Alhassan A. Majia, opined that the Minister through Attah, has brought the security agencies to work together in the discharge of their respective duties in the FCT.

“I have worked with four Ministers and about six Permanent Secretaries, so I have seen a lot of things as a Police Officer and working with civil servants but I have never seen a wonderful person like you, and I have learnt to always be humble and carry out responsibility with passion and teamwork.

“You have shown the agencies that working together will bring results. You made them forget about their differences, as they are all working for the same government. And we have practised it, and seen the result in society. Now, it gives us a lot of joy to work as a team,” he stressed.

