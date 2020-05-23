Sustain lessons of Ramadan, Gombe governor urges Muslim Ummah

Muslim Ummah in Gombe State has been urged to sustain the lessons learnt in the Holy month of Ramadan and replicate them in their daily lives for the good of the society.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, felicitated the Muslim Ummah in the state as they join other faithful the world over in celebrating the Eid-el-Fitr which marks the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Tribune Online reports that the governor in the goodwill message stated that: “Eid-el-Fitr festival connotes sacrifice, selflessness, love and obedience to the tenets of Islam. I, therefore, enjoin us to draw enduring lessons from the Ramadan and show love to one another as well as promote harmony and peaceful coexistence among our diverse people.

“The same way we all remembered the less privileged and those afflicted by poverty and disease during Ramadan, I implore us to carry over these attributes beyond Ramadan.”

While urging traditional rulers, religious and community leaders in the state to sustain the prevailing peace and security for the socio-economic development of the state, he assured that his administration remains committed to the provision and implementation of viable projects and programmes aimed at taking the state to the next level of prosperity and development.

The governor commended the Muslim Ummah and the entire people of the state for their steadfastness in the midst of challenges occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, urging them to remain prayerful and continue to support the government in its efforts to contain the scourge.

Inuwa Yahaya further said that, “I also enjoin you to continue to complement government efforts in confronting the dreaded COVID-19, by observing all the preventive protocols and complying with restriction orders, while assuring you of our resolve to continue to adopt measures and strategies to curb the spread of the pandemic in the state.”

The governor then assured that government will spare no effort in working for the safety, wellbeing and prosperity of the state.