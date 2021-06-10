Sustain adherence to COVID-19 protocols, shun drugs, NOA tells students

As part of efforts to avoid another spike in COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on students to continue adhering to COVID-19 preventive protocols of use of facemasks, regular hand washing and physical distancing.

Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari made the call at an Attitude Re-orientation Campaign organized by the Agency at Intelligence Quotient Academy, Abuja with the theme “Take Responsibility for the Protection of All”. The NOA Chief was represented by the Director, Public Enlightenment and Mass Mobilization, Mrs Ruth Ogun.

Abari urged students to take the sensitization on COVID-19 prevention to their parents in addition to encouraging their parents to take the COVID-19 vaccine, stressing that it is safe, effective and free. He also charged young persons to say no to drug and substance abuse which is capable of ruining their destinies.

The NOA Director-General further called on students across the country to imbibe Nigeria’s National Ethics of Discipline, Integrity, Dignity of Labour, Social Justice, Religious Tolerance, Patriotism and Self-Reliance as enshrined in Chapter 2, Section 23 of the 1999 Constitution. These, he said, would enable them to grow into responsible, reputable and respected members of the society.

In her remarks, the Principal of Intelligence Quotient Academy, Mrs Zainab Bugaje, described the NOA campaign, which also sensitized students on Cervical Cancer, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and the Disability Act, 2018, as very valuable in deepening the students’ awareness on the issues canvassed.

Resource persons drawn from NOA partners, including the Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora Foundation, Gender Mobile Initiative and Centre for Citizens with Disabilities harped on the roles students can play in ensuring a safer, healthier and more inclusive space for all.

