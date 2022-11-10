Sustain academic excellence, be good ambassadors, Delta law school students told

Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Isaiah Bozimo Esq has admonished law students of Delta State origin to sustain their academic excellence and continue to be good ambassadors of the state.

Mr Bozimo gave the advice while delivering a lecture during the Delta State Law School Students 2022 Annual General Conference held in Asaba.

The Justice Commissioner said that the state was proud of them, adding that the Law School was already reflecting in them.

In the course of questions and answers session, the Attorney-General and the stakeholders responded to questions asked by the students including as to whether Nigerian students are lazy, what are the solutions to the get rich quick syndrome of Nigeria youth and what it means to be leaders of tomorrow.

The session was anchored by the President of the Students Union of Delta State University, Oleh campus, Joe Odinaka.

Earlier, the chairman of the ceremony, Dr Peter Mrakpor, SAN noted that law would always provide the essential elements to reshape the society.

Dr Mrakpor, who urged the students to strive towards meeting the standards expected of them, lauded them for their initiative to honour them.

Highpoints of the ceremony was the unveiling of the Association’s Journal in honour of the State Chief Judge, Justice Tessy Diai as well as award presentation to the State Attorney -General, Mr Isaiah Bozimo, the immediate past Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Peter Mrakpor , SAN, former Chief Judge, Justice Roseline Bozimo and the present Chief Judge, Justice Tessy Diai.