Suspension of lawmakers: Imo APC reacts, urges decorum

The Imo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised its members of the House of the Assembly to maintain decorum.

The Publicity Secretary of the Party in the state, Mr Cajetan Duke, said this while reacting to the suspension issue during an interaction with newsmen in Owerri.

Duke who described the Assembly as an independent organ of government, called on the suspended lawmakers to desist from acts capable of jeopardizing their public image and that of the legislative House.

He noted that as law-abiding persons, the party would not only respect the independence of the Assembly but also align with any decisions taken by its leadership in the interest of democracy.

“APC respects the independence of the House of Assembly and supports any disciplinary measures that make for decorum and we urge the suspended lawmakers to resolve issues using internal resolution mechanism”, he counselled.

According to him, out of the six lawmakers who were suspended for alleged unparliamentary conduct, four were members of the ruling APC, an indication that it was not a case of a political witch-hunt.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No Evidence Arab League Sent Warning Message To FG On Biafra Movement

CLAIM: A Twitter user claims that the Arab League of Nations sent a warning message to the Nigerian government on the Biafra movement.

VERDICT: No evidence to ascertain the origin of the statement. The statement is not new as it has been in circulation since 2017. Also, Nigeria is not part of the Arab League and there is no evidence that that league will make a statement about a non-member.

FULL STORY: A Twitter user, Amah Johnbosco(@johnbosco_amah), on Monday, June 28, 2021, claimed that the Arab League of Nations said the Nigerian government is on its own if it provokes war while warning the government to let Biafra go.

Federal Civil Service Commission Not Recruiting As Claimed In Viral WhatsApp Message

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking Nigerians to apply for the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) vacancies via a website.

VERDICT: The information circulating on WhatsApp that the FCSC is now recruiting, via a certain link, is false. The website is found to be fraudulent.

FULL STORY: A viral post on WhatsApp claims the Federal Civil Service Commission is currently looking for candidates to fill vacant positions in some ministries and department agencies.

The forward-as-received message attempts to direct readers to this website using a free URL shortener, bit.ly.Suspension of lawmakers: Imo APC reacts, urges decorum

Suspension of lawmakers: Imo APC reacts, urges decorum