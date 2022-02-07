Suspension of Deputy National Chairman (North) stands ― SDP NWC

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on Monday said that the suspension slammed on its Deputy National Chairman (North) Dr Abdul Isiaq Ahmed in the wake of his alleged anti-party activities and gross misconduct was still subsisting.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the party’s National publicity secretary, Ambassador Rufus B Aiyenigba.

The statement pointed out that the National Working of Party under the leadership of Dr Olu Agunloye had duly suspended Dr Ahmed on January 17, 2022, for “reasons that were contingent upon gross misconduct, acts of insubordination and anti-party activities which are considered inimical to the true interest of the party, and which generally constitute impeachable infractions of the provisions of the constitution of our party.”

The statement while warning the suspended party chief and his groups to stop further speaking on behalf of the Party urged the members of the party Nationwide and the members of the public to disregard statements emanating from him until his case was resolved.

According to the statement, “the following, are the reasons for which the public should not give any further regards to their actions and claims which are meant to distract the party:

“That Dr Abudul Isiaq Ahmed had been duly suspended from the party, and he remains suspended.

“That his suspension was unanimously approved and actioned by the NWC of the party, and duly communicated to the INEC National Headquarters, the Nigerian Police Headquarters, as well as all relevant agencies.

“That while the party as a truly democratic institution that is guided by rule of law and due process, gave the suspended Dr Abdul Isiaq Ahmed the necessary privilege of a fair hearing by providing the windows for him to explore the party’s internal crisis management mechanism, we hear that he has deliberately opted for litigation to seek to be declared Chairman through the back door! And having approached two courts in his desperation to undo the party, he refused to wait for the pronouncements of the courts on his prayers before deciding to preemptively act on the outcomes of his suits against the party, by arrogating to himself the Chairmanship of the party.

“That the party is yet to be formally served any court papers regarding his reported two suits.

“As a party that has a responsible national leadership that knows and has high regards for due process and rule of law, we would not jump into the fray and begin to comment that are subjudice on the issues he has filled for, nor get into diatribes which would dignify his claims, his collaborators and financiers in their unholy alliance.

“That Dr Olu Agunloye-led National Working Committee (NWC) is the only recognized national leadership of the SDP by the INEC Headquarters, and to buttress this claim, the party a few days ago, conducted its primary elections (monitored by INEC) and nominated its candidates in Plateau, Ondo, and in the other states where the Commission declared bye-elections to fill vacant seats in the House of Representatives.”

It stated that all the structures of the SDP at all levels were in total support for the leadership of Dr Olu Agunloye as the National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam as National Secretary and other members of the NWC saying that Dr Agunloye remained focused, determined and committed to strengthening and repositioning the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

