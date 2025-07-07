Suspension didn’t stop my service — Senator Natasha

The senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has declared that her suspension did not deter her from working tirelessly for her constituents. She affirmed that her commitment to delivering democratic dividends and promoting their welfare remained steadfast throughout the period.

Speaking on Sunday during the flag-off of smart market construction in Okene and Okehi Local Government Areas, Senator Natasha said the project aims to uplift local traders, particularly women, and to stimulate grassroots economic growth.

Each smart market will feature 80 modern shops—comprising 40 lock-up units and 40 open stalls—with solar-powered electricity, boreholes, modern toilets, power sockets in every shop, truck-friendly loading bays, and streetlights for enhanced security and convenience.

The markets are sited at Ihima Central Market in Oboroke, Okehi LGA, and a new Community Market in Okene LGA, both strategically selected for their accessibility and potential for future expansion.

This initiative is part of Senator Natasha’s broader development agenda for Kogi Central, which includes multiple constituency projects scheduled for rollout in the coming months. The smart markets are expected to be completed and commissioned by November 2025, marking her second anniversary in office.

Emphasizing her inclusive style of leadership, Senator Natasha said,

“I represent all the good people of Kogi Central at the Senate. Politics happens during elections, but after that, it’s performance that matters, impacting everyone regardless of political differences.”

The event was graced by traditional rulers, women groups, and youth organizations, who praised the senator’s resilience, commitment, and continued service despite facing political challenges.

