Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, the former Regional Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David, Region 20, has resigned from his pastoral duties.

His resignation came after he refused to serve a three-month suspension and accept a transfer to another parish in Ebute Meta.

According to Vanguard, a close associate to the pastor has submitted his resignation to the RCCG governing council but yet to be accepted.

“Since he is currently serving a suspension, the governing council has not accepted his resignation. The council is not scheduled to meet until August, when the suspension will end. The church has specific exit procedures for pastors of his status.”

It was also gathered that a fraction of RCCG City of David members are encouraging Iluyomade to start his ministry.

Reliable information suggests that the Apapa Family, an influential group within RCCG, is making efforts to ensure Pastor Iluyomade establishes his ministry.

“The Apapa Family is known to work with government and public sector institutions on charity projects in healthcare, education, infrastructure, citizens’ welfare, and capacity building,” the source stated.

“Whether their intentions are self-serving, similar to how they influenced Pastor Ituah Ighodalo to resign and start his ministry, only God knows.”

Recall that Pastor Iluyomade was transferred from RCCG Region 20 following the controversy surrounding the celebration of his wife’s birthday while the church was mourning the death of Herbert Wigwe, the former CEO of Access Bank.