Suspended Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Haliru Dantsoho Mahmud, has apologised to the leadership of the party and the party for his gross misconduct.

In a letter of apology addressed to the State Chairman of the Party, Rt. Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, the suspended executive member, expressed regret over his conduct and utterances.

The PDP member, who hailed from Kaiama LGA in Kwara North senatorial district, attributed his actions to youthful exuberance but added that he has learnt from his mistakes.

Dantsoho restated his loyalty and commitment to the PDP under the leadership of Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki. He also pledged to double his efforts and sacrifices towards the success of the party.

“With a high sense of humility and loyalty to the leadership of the PDP, I wish to apologize to the Party for any wrongdoing whatsoever.

“I have been a loyal and committed member of this Party, and have always sacrificed my time and resources to ensure its victory at all times.

“However, my commitment and loyalty to this Party has not changed and I assure you that I will always give my best in ensuring that peace returns to the Kwara State Chapter of the Party by working with all organs,” he wrote.

It is recalled that the embattled 56-year-old state Youth Leader of the PDP was suspended following the recommendation of a disciplinary committee on August 16, 2023, and ratified by the State Working Committee of the party.

Since his suspension, he has been alleged of romancing with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

He has since been replaced with an Acting State Youth Leader, Abdulmumin Muhammed, also from Kaiama LGA.

