The Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, and Emmanuel Jime, his counterpart at the Nigerian Shippers Council following their alleged involvement with the presidential campaign of former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

In a statement signed by its President, Samson Aaron, the Coalition urged Tinubu to probe their activities and prosecute them if found guilty.

The Coalition further urged Tinubu to flush out the bad eggs in the current administration forthwith.

He also urged the President to continue the cleansing of MDAs just as he has done with the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

“The suspension and arrest of Godwin Emefiele came as a relief to many Nigerians. It showed that the President is out to sanitize the mess he met on the ground,” he said.

“While this is the right step, we have pieces of evidence that there are even more unscrupulous individuals still in government. These bad eggs will soon contaminate the system if not fished out.

“The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, and Emmanuel Jime, his counterpart at the Nigerian Shippers Council should be investigated. We have enough proof to back this claim.

“We, therefore, call on the president to probe these two (aforementioned) and prosecute them if found guilty. This administration started on a strong foot and it must sustain it by going all out for other corrupt officials.”

