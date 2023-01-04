Suspects arrested for alleged rape, blackmailing victims with video recording in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police have arrested three suspects who specialized in raping their victims and making sex videos of them before demanding ransom in the state.

The suspects were identified as Cornelius Emene, Nelson Aghogho and Ufuoma Tunde.

They were alleged to be in the habit of luring young girls on Facebook to hotels where they are drugged, raped, held hostage and blackmailed with sex videos in other to extort money from their families.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, on Wednesday.

He said the suspects were arrested after one of their victims reported spotting one of them on Monday, January 2, 2023.

According to the statement, the victim who was kidnapped on December 11, 2022, was taken to a hotel in Iwherekpokpor Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, where her nudity was recorded and a candle was inserted into her private part.

Upon interrogation, Edafe said the suspects have narrated how they kidnapped another student of the School of Health and Technology, Ofuoma, Ughelli North

“On 02/01/2023 at about 1700hrs, the DPO Ofuoma Division received a complaint from a lady (name withheld) that she saw one of the hoodlums that kidnapped her on 11/12/2022 and held her Hostage at a hotel in Iwherekpokpor Community, Ughelli North LGA, took her nude pictures and recorded her on video while inserting a candle on her private part, and used same to blackmail the victim and her parents to pay huge ransom.

“On receipt of this complaint, the DPO immediately detailed a combined team of Police detectives and Ekiugbo community vigilante, arrested one Cornelius Emene ‘m’ aged age 32 years.

“During preliminary investigation, suspects made useful statements that led to the arrest of two other suspects Nelson Aghogho (aka Little), Ifuoma Tunde ‘f’, and also gave account of how they kidnapped another student of school of health and Technology Ofuoma, Ughelli north LGA.





“The modus operandi of the syndicate is to lure unsuspecting young girls on facebook, get them to a hotel, drug them, gang rape them, before holding them hostage and demand ransom from their parents to secure their release.

“The suspects phones contained numerous sex video recording of their previous victims, which was also used to blackmail them and their parents. The three suspects, Cornelius Ememah, Nelson Aghogho (aka Little), and Ofuoma Tunde ‘f’, are currently in custody, and investigation is ongoing,” the statement read.

