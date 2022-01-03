Suspected vandal, kidnapper beat police officers, escape from detention in Kogi

A suspected electrical vandal and an alleged kidnapper who killed his victim have both escaped from the Egume Police cell in Kogi State on New Year’s eve.

The vandal who specialises in vandalizing NEPA cable and thunder copper protectors and the suspected professional kidnapper conspired and beat all the police officers at the station in order to escape from the cell.

The alleged vandal was recently transferred from Lokoja to Egume police station after his arrest by Akogu Omaga Vigilante Guards while the alleged kidnapper was transferred to Egume Police station a few days ago.

It was gathered that the activities of this vandal have, on several occasions, thrown Egume community into darkness due to incessant theft of transformer components and copper wires within Egume metropolis.

When contacted, the Egume Divisional Police Officer, DSP A. Sylvester, said he was not competent to speak to the press but has referred the matter to the state command for further investigation.

It was gathered that the station officer, Inspector Yunusa alleged that he was deceived by the criminals that they needed water to flush the toilet, adding that he was overpowered in the process.

Sources closed to the Police hinted our correspondent that two inspectors have since been arrested and detained at the Egume Divisional Police.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying it has commenced investigations into the escape of the suspects from custody.

Kogi Police Commissioner, Idrisu Dauda Dabban, while condemning the incident, ordered that the officer on duty be detained and is currently undergoing orderly room trial (Police Internal Disciplinary actions).

The CP in a statement through the state Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, further noted that the command deployed its tactical and operational teams as well as intelligence operatives to trail the fleeing suspects with a view to apprehend them to face justice.

In his reaction, the Security Chairman of the area, Hon. Gowon Omale, frowned at the suspected foul play in the escape, asking whether the officer at the gate was not there when other officers were shouting for a closure of the gate.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.