Suspected vandal electrocuted while attempting to tamper with high-tension cable

A suspected electricity vandal met a gruesome end in the early hours of Monday after he was electrocuted while attempting to tamper with a high-tension cable in Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. along New Airport Road by the Poultry Farm area. According to eyewitnesses, public power supply briefly went out, and the man, believed to be a resident of the community, was electrocuted when electricity was restored.

The unidentified man was reportedly found with tools such as pliers and was wearing only short socks. By morning, scores of residents gathered at the scene to catch a glimpse of the lifeless body hanging precariously from the high-tension wires.

Locals say the area has suffered repeated cases of vandalism targeting transformers and other electricity installations. However, it is rare for vandals to attempt scaling high-tension cables, especially at night.

At the time of filing this report, officials of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) had yet to issue a formal statement. The remains of the victim were still dangling from the cables.

