Suspected thief attacks Soun palace, injures chief, destroys properties

The palace of Soun of Ogbomosoland came under attack on Thursday as a suspected thief who reportedly acted under the influence of hard drugs broke in, injured the palace chief, and destroyed the main entrance and administrative office doors.

The suspect, as reliably gathered in a bid to force his way into the palace injured the palace chief, Aremole of Ogbomosoland who put up a resistance.

He, however, succeeded in breaking the main entrance and administrative doors but couldn’t gain entry.

But the Palace Secretary, Toyin Ajamu while confirming the incident in a statement said there was no iota of truth in an online report that the suspected thief invaded the palace to steal crowns.

The statement read, ‘Attention has just been drawn to news circulating on the social media about a man who is suspected to behave under the influence of Hard Drugs by destroying properties that worth million of naira at Ogbomoso Palace.

“The message is sent to debunk the rumors on the Media that the man came to steal crowns at the palace.





“To put the record straight, there was no crown at the palace as the seat of Soun of Ogbomosoland is presently vacant with no crown and nothing whatsoever is being stolen except that he destroyed main Entrance Aluminum Sliding doors and Exit door leading to Soun Administrative office from the Palace.

He also injured one of the Palace Chief: Aremole of Ogbomosoland.

Members of the public are hereby advised to ignore the rumors peddling around that he was at the palace to steal crowns or any property and those circulating such news should desist from doing so’

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso has confirmed invasion of the palace by the suspect, one Bukola Adedeji.

The PPRO, in a statement said the suspect was about to be lynched by an angry mob before the police patrol team came to his rescue.

The statement read On Thursday 05/5/22 at about 1404HRS, Command Operatives attached to Owode- Ogbomosho on intelligence-led Visibility patrols responded to a distress call from the Palace of Soun regarding an invasion into its premises.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Suspect, one Bukola Adediji ‘m’ 30yrs scaled through the Palace fence late in the afternoon, damaging its entry and exit doors.

He was also alleged to have attacked a Palace Chief in the Process.

The suspect who was almost lynched by an irate mob was promptly rescued and taking for immediate medical intervention, where he was confirmed to be of unsound mind.