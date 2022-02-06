Suspected terrorists lay siege to Niger community, set military base ablaze

GUNMEN, suspected to be terrorists, on Friday night, laid siege on Allawa community in Shiroro Local Government area of Niger State, setting ablaze a military base and carting away their Patrol vehicle.

The suspected insurgent group allegedly in large numbers and armed with sophisticated weapons said to be military graded weapons were reported to have engaged the military in gun duel, after which they succeeded in burning down the camp and ransacking their armoury.

It was also gathered that several villagers were said to have been unlucky and were allegedly caught in the ensuing stampede, with casualty figures yet to be ascertained.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the Niger State Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the incident, but said no casualty was recorded.

He said the state government was still awaiting reports from the military, highlighting that military personnel missing in the bloody encounter with the terrorists were later found.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Speaking further on attacks by some armed men in Kazai, a village under Munya Local Government area of the state, the commissioner claimed he was unaware of any incident there.

He, however, confirmed that Beri, Ishau, Adunu and adjoining villages in Paikoro Local Government area of the state came under heavy attack recently.

He, however, stated that the state government was unrelenting in its efforts to rid the state of banditry and assured of the state government’s support to security agencies.

However, in a swift reaction to the armed banditry attacks on several villages in Shiroro, Munya and Paikoro Local Government areas of the state email in recent times, the co-convener of the concerned Shiroro Youths, Mr Sani Yusuf Kokki, described the incident as unfortunate incessant attacks by the suspected terrorist’s group’s violence styles of depopulating the affected communities.

“Our vulnerability has reached the highest boiling point to the extent that we are now living in fear and at the mercy of dreaded criminals and subversive elements.

“This current reality is unfortunate, disheartening, saddening and frightening,” he cried out