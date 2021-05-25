Suspected suicide bomber killed by own bomb in Ebonyi, govt says it’s fake news

A middle-aged man suspected to be a suicide bomber has died in Afikpo town, Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi State after what residents described as an explosive device strapped to his body exploded on Tuesday.

However, the state government debunked the report, adding that the sad incident was an accidental explosion of a grenade belonging to security personnel carrying out his duties at the Amaizu/Amangballa Primary School.

Tribune Online reports that only one person’s life was lost in the incident.

Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abakaliki charged residents to disregard reports of suicide bombers aimed at causing panic in the area.

Nwaze said: “My attention has been drawn to a news making the round in some section of the media that there was an explosion of a suicide bomb in Afikpo, Ebonyi State this afternoon.

“The above news is in sharp contrast to the reality as the incident was a grenade of a security personnel carrying out his duties at the said location that accidentally exploded. A similar incident equally occurred in front of the Ebonyi State Old Government House as some mobile police officers were servicing their APC machine. The first incident took the life of a passerby while the second caused injuries on the affected person, who has been taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

“The general public is, therefore, charged to disregard the fake news as it is the handiwork of enemies of the state who are bent on causing panic where none exists.

“Furthermore, Ebonyians and residents of Ebonyi State are reminded that generating and spreading of fake news aimed at causing panic in the state is actionable.”

Earlier reports had claimed the suicide bomber blew himself in front of the school premises in the community.

He was said to have entered the school but was sent back by security guards.

Another source who does not want his name in print said: “He made an attempt at entering Amaizu/Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting. He immediately started running inside a nearby bush before a big bang was heard,” the source said.

