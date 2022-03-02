Suspected serial killer arrested in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a serial killer, Oluwatosin Ikuemehinlo, who has been tormenting the residents of Okitipupa and Igbokoda in the coastal communities of the state.

Ikuemehinlo who is also known as 4G was said to be responsible for many deaths within the communities in the two areas was arrested after a tip-off by some members of the public.

According to a police source, the security operatives swooped on the suspect and some other members of his group and arrested them before they were transferred to Akure, the state capital.

A source in the area said, “The alias, 4G, means that the suspect network never fails. Besides, he had killed many people in the area, cut their bodies to pieces.

“He was suspected to have been selling human parts to ritualists. He always recorded and shared the dismembered on social media.

“Security agencies are doing exactly what the people of Ilaje want. This is what we have been expecting from our security men, I think they are doing well now, and still expecting more from them for peace to return permanently to our community,

“4G has wasted a lot of lives. His style of killing is unimaginable. He used to cut to pieces humans like goat meat. He has created fear in Igbokoda and its environs.

He, however, said the suspect and others arrested in relation to criminal activities in Okitipupa have been transferred to the Special Anti-cultism Squad in Akure, for further investigation.

Ondo Police spokesman, Funmilayo Odunlami, said she was yet to get the details of Oluwatosin’s arrest.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…