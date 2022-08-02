Suspected ritualists remove 65-year-old farmer’s eyes in Osun

Unknown persons suspected to be ritualists have removed the eyes of a 65-year-old farmer, Mrs Oluyemi Tunmise, in Osun State.

After the act, the woman was left for dead on her farm in Fadahunsi area of Ilesha.

Findings revealed that the deceased was declared missing on July 30 by the family before her remains were found on her farm last Saturday.

While confirming the development, the state police command public relations officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, revealed that the incident was reported at the police station in Ilesha by one of the deceased’s children identified as Dare Oluyemi around 1 pm on Monday.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the family members had intensified efforts to know her whereabouts before they discovered that she had been killed by ritualists.

She added that policemen had visited the scene of the incident.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

She, however, stated that the police attempted to take the corpse to the mortuary but the complainant and other children of the deceased refused, saying they would want to bury the corpse without wasting time.

Mrs Opalola also promised the affected family that the police would get to the root of the matter.

She thereafter called on citizens of the state to always be vigilant and report suspicious movements of people to their nearest police station.