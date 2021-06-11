Suspected ritualists hacked woman to death in Kwara

Suspected ritualists have reportedly hacked a middle-aged woman to death just as her body parts were also removed.

The Tribune gathered that the corpse of the woman was later dumped along with Kanikoko community in the Kaiama local government area, Kwara North senatorial district.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the incident, said that the deceased had earlier been declared missing before her corpse was discovered.

“On Thursday, June 10, 2021, at about 12:30hrs, one Hassana Mohammed (f) of Yarugaba compound Kaiama was murdered and her dead body dumped along Kanikoko road, Kaiama, by some suspected ritualists.

“The deceased was not found at home and she was not picking her phone. Security agencies were alerted and the vigilantes began a search for the girl. She was found dead along Kanikoko road, Kaiama.”

“Upon medical examination, it was discovered that her vagina and breasts were removed by suspected ritualists,” he said.

The Civil Defence official also said that the deceased had been buried on Friday morning after the necessary examination, adding that investigation was already going on to unravel the perpetrators.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Suspected ritualists hacked woman Suspected ritualists hacked woman

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Suspected ritualists hacked woman Suspected ritualists hacked woman